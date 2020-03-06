Crash shuts part of Interstate 95 in Bucks County for nearly 7 hours

The crash happened around 7 a.m., during the Friday morning commute north of the Street Road exit.
The view from Chopper 6 showed two cars and two SUVs that were heavily damaged.
Two of the vehicles were off the road, with one of those vehicles - an SUV - nearly on its side.
One of the cars apparently hit a tree, while another car had its back end caved in.
There was no immediate word on the cause of this crash or any injuries.
Multiple fire, police and EMS crews were on the scene.
The roadway reopened to traffic around 2:30 p.m.