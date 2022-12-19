WATCH LIVE

Portion of I-95 NB closed in South Philadelphia due to crash, vehicle fire

Monday, December 19, 2022 10:04AM
A portion of Interstate 95 northbound is closed in South Philadelphia following an overnight crash and vehicle fire.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A portion of Interstate 95 northbound is closed in South Philadelphia following an overnight crash and vehicle fire.

The incident happened in the area of Tasker Street.

I-95 is closed between Exit 19 for the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) and Exit 20 for Columbus Boulevard southbound.

Few details about the crash and fire were immediately available, though it does appear a car and a tractor-trailer were involved.

Check 6abc.com/Traffic for the latest road conditions.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.

