Intruder pushes homeowner down the steps in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
An intruder who broke into a North Philadelphia home pushed the homeowner down the steps, police say.

The owners of the home live above their business, J-Lee Cold Beer, on the 200 block of West Westmoreland Street.

Police say the home invader went through an alleyway, up the stairs and in the back of the house around midnight Monday.

He began rummaging through things when the owner of the home noticed him.

The homeowner confronted the intruder and that's when authorities say he was pushed down the steps.

The homeowner was not treated for any injuries.

Police are reviewing surveillance video as they search for the intruder. They say nothing was taken from the home.
