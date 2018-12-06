Intruder squeezes through doggy door into California home

Police in Southern California are on the lookout for a slim intruder, who was able to squeeze through a woman's doggy door.Surveillance video shows the burglar knocking on Lexie Linberg's front door.Thinking it was a delivery, Linberg decided not to answer.However, moments later, she got an alert that someone was in her backyard.She ran to her balcony just in time to see a pair of feet going through her doggy door.Linberg ran downstairs and screamed at the man with her poodle in tow.Fortunately, it worked.The intruder squeezed right back out the doggy door, running away without incident.------