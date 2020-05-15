South Jersey families keeping hospital workers safe with 'intubation boxes'

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- The pandemic crisis has unleashed an incredible flood of creativity and innovation.A South Jersey artist and his grandson are doing their part to help those on the frontlines.They are helping keep workers safe at hospitals from Massachusetts to Florida to Oklahoma.And it's with something they assemble in about 10 minutes - intubation boxes.The plexiglas boxes limit exposure to airborne droplets when patients are going onto or off ventilators.David Ascalon has won awards for his sculpture and stained glass art.When the pandemic hit, his studio had to shutdown.On hearing that a friend at Pearlman Designs in Voorhees, N.J., was making the boxes for East Coast hospitals, Ascalon offered his South Jersey studio to make them."He was using his house, but why use that, when I had an empty studio?" Ascalon told us.17-year-old Zaiden Ascalon, a high school senior, jumped in to help his grandfather."I begged my parents to let me go in," he told us."I wanted to help fight this invisible enemy by saving, like, as many people as I could," he added."During World War 2, they converted their factories, grew their own food, did everything they could to help out," says Zaiden.They improved on a similar box used overseas - oval-shaped arm openings make it easier on workers."With the oval holes, I can move all around, tend to a patient," said Zaiden, demonstrating the more worker-friendly openings.And the team crowd-sourced materials, with donations from Lowes and local hardware stores.When Virtua Health's innovation chief saw a box, he wanted some right away."Necessity breeds innovation. And, you know, these times are really calling on all types of people to contribute ideas," said Dr. Adam Glasofer, of the Virtua Innovation Center.The Ascalon team has made over 150 boxes.And they want to make more - FREE - for any local hospital wanting them.