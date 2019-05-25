Invasion of privacy? Concerns raised over 'dumped' medical records at Jersey self storage facility

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Questions are mounting over what appears to be the improper disposal of medical records found next to a dumpster at a self-storage facility in New Jersey.A source who says he first spotted the records on Thursday brought the matter to Action News' attention.The records, which were located at the CubeSmart self-storage facility in Williamstown contain a range of sensitive information, including patient procedure history, billing info, and insurance claims.A number of the records soaked from recent storms in the region.A CubeSmart employee told Action News they were aware of the documents and were in the process of contacting all responsible parties.That same employee referred all future inquiries to CubeSmart's corporate offices, who as of late Friday could not be reached for comment.Action News also learned that one of the companies that the records appeared to belong to had offices in Haddonfield, New Jersey, but is no longer in business.Generally speaking, in New Jersey HIPAA laws state medical records should be kept for a period of ten years by medical organizations. After that, they need to be properly disposed of. In some instances, proof of how they were disposed of is also required.