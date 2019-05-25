Invasion of privacy? Concerns raised over 'dumped' medical records at Jersey self storage facility

By
WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Questions are mounting over what appears to be the improper disposal of medical records found next to a dumpster at a self-storage facility in New Jersey.

A source who says he first spotted the records on Thursday brought the matter to Action News' attention.

The records, which were located at the CubeSmart self-storage facility in Williamstown contain a range of sensitive information, including patient procedure history, billing info, and insurance claims.

A number of the records soaked from recent storms in the region.

A CubeSmart employee told Action News they were aware of the documents and were in the process of contacting all responsible parties.

That same employee referred all future inquiries to CubeSmart's corporate offices, who as of late Friday could not be reached for comment.

Action News also learned that one of the companies that the records appeared to belong to had offices in Haddonfield, New Jersey, but is no longer in business.

Generally speaking, in New Jersey HIPAA laws state medical records should be kept for a period of ten years by medical organizations. After that, they need to be properly disposed of. In some instances, proof of how they were disposed of is also required.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
n.j. newstrashmedical
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parts of I-76 in New Jersey closed for emergency repairs
Accuweather: Mainly Dry and Warm Memorial Day Weekend
Jersey Shore home catches fire just after residents arrive
Camden teen sentenced to prison for murdering another teen
Driver notorious for cutting people off in Durham charged in incident with bus
Gas prices rise heading into Memorial Day Weekend
Jersey Shore celebrates the start of Memorial Day weekend
Show More
Communities prepare for Memorial Day Weekend activities
NJ school gives a surprise hero's welcome for 2 veterans
Top Memorial Day sales we are shopping this weekend
Matt Pellman's Memorial Day Weekend Traffic Planner
College student falls to death while taking photo on cliff, police say
More TOP STORIES News