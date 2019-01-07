SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia homicide detectives are investigating at the park where a 38-year-old man died after being punched Saturday night.
There are still no arrests in this case and neighbors in the area of Gold Star Park off of South Sheridan Street are anxious.
Megan Bernstein walks her dog, Murphy, in the park not far from where police say the man was punched and killed around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.
"We typically know our dog's names before people's names but we're a close-knit community," said Bernstein. "We see the same faces over and over and it's got us all shook."
Two bouquets of flowers lay in the park now, in memory of the 38-year-old victim.
Police say the man and his fiancé were walking their dog in the park when the victim got into an argument with another man.
The fight turned physical and police say the suspect punched the victim, causing him to fall backward and hit his head. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
"They just got engaged. It's a shame, 30-something years old. It's sad, it's really sad," said Anthony Barosso of South Philadelphia.
Neighbors have said the fight was over the suspect allegedly having his dog off-leash in the park, which isn't allowed.
Detectives believe the suspect frequents this park.
Dog walkers we found say it's usually quiet here and they hope whoever is involved will turn themselves in.
"You have a lot of nice people who walk their dogs, pick up their mess," said Barosso.
Police are still awaiting the medical examiner's report, which should be available on Tuesday. The report is expected to provide more information about exactly how the victim died.
In the meantime, anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact homicide detectives.
