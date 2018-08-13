A woman is safe, but the search for her two brazen abductors continues.It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday outside a Walmart in the 9700 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.As the 43-year-old woman returned to her Toyota Camry in the parking lot, two men wearing orange construction vests forced her at gunpoint to the floor in her backseat and commandeered the vehicle.One stayed in the back with her as the other drove around."He stole her purse, fanny pack, iPhone, ATM cards. Her head is below the window, so she can't be seen or know where she is going," said Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinnebrew.The victim says the ride lasted at least an hour.Before it was over she was forced to hand over $150 in cash, and disclose her ATM password, leading to the loss of an additional $200.Police say the car was eventually parked at Cheltenham Avenue and Saul Street and the bandits fled on foot.The victim flagged down the police, who continue to check out ATM surveillance video at locations where the cards were used Saturday before they were cancelled."If you see people lurking around in parking lots who don't look they're shoppers, you may want to be leery - particularly in that part of town," Kinnebrew said.Fortunately, the woman was not hurt.The suspects are still at large.------