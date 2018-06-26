Authorities investigate suspicious fire at Gloucester Township townhome construction site

Authorities investigate suspicious fire at Gloucester construction site: John Rawlins reports on Action News at 4:30 p.m., June 26, 2018. (WPVI)

By
SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) --
At the construction site of a townhome complex in Gloucester Township, the fourth fire labeled by authorities as suspicious burned early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters arrived about 2:45 a.m. at the Iron Gate development at Jarvis and Williamstown roads in Sicklerville. They caught the fire early: a security guard saw smoke, heard an alarm and called.

Still the fire burned hot enough to melt the vinyl siding and scorch the outside of two unoccupied but completed units.

In the first 'suspicious fire' last September, one of six units burned to the ground. Neighbors say the other big fire occurred in January.

"It was over where the first fire was. It was the fourth house and that one collapsed in the fire, and there was so much damage to the third house they had to tear that down," said Gordon Bassing of Gloucester Township.

The developer installed surveillance cameras. There was one located at Tuesday's fire scene but authorities are not saying if it picked up any useful images.

"I know our detectives are canvassing the neighborhood and also working with the management company to see if there is any video that would help us identify anyone as a possible suspect," said Gloucester Township Police Capt. Brendan Barton.

It is not clear why someone is targeting this complex, its development was not considered controversial. Neighbors in this adjoining subdivision hope police find who is responsible soon.

"They start fires over there, why can't they over here?" said Jordan Blue. "They could start a fire at one of our houses and I don't want that."

