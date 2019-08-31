Investigation underway into suspicious deaths at a V.A. hospital in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, West Virginia (WPVI) -- State officials in West Virginia are calling for answers regarding homicides and suspicious deaths at a VA Medical Center.

According to reports, there have been two confirmed homicides at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.

There were also suspicious circumstances in a number of deaths there.

Officials say the investigation includes a person of interest who used to work at the facility.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the VA Office of Inspector General are investigating.
