Investigators look for cause in Illinois deadly boat explosion

Investigators look for cause in Illinois deadly boat explosion. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on August 12, 2018.

Investigators are looking for the cause of a deadly boat explosion in Illinois.

A 67-year-old man was on board his 32-foot twin engine craft in Wilmette Harbor when it blew up Saturday, while tied to a fueling dock.

Officials said the man had finished gassing up the boat, and it was not attached to any fueling pumps.

The explosion sunk the boat.

It took about 45 minutes for firefighters to put out the blaze and recover the body.

