ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --Federal officials are expected to provide an update Thursday on their investigation into a fatal car explosion in Allentown.
Officials have reportedly recreated the circumstances of the blast using another car.
Jacob Schmoyer and his 2-year-old son, Jonathan, were killed when their car exploded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 700 block of Turner Street.
Sixty-six-year old David Hallman also died as a result of the blast.
The blast is being called a "criminal incident." Federal, state and local authorities are investigating.
