ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Federal officials are expected to provide an update Thursday on their investigation into a fatal car explosion in Allentown.

Officials have reportedly recreated the circumstances of the blast using another car.

Jacob Schmoyer and his 2-year-old son, Jonathan, were killed when their car exploded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 700 block of Turner Street.

Sixty-six-year old David Hallman also died as a result of the blast.


The blast is being called a "criminal incident." Federal, state and local authorities are investigating.

