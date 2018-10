EMBED >More News Videos Action Cam Exclusive: Cars towed from Allentown explosion scene on October 1, 2018.

EMBED >More News Videos Authorities have identified the three victims who were killed as reported by Christie Ileto during Action News at 11 on October 1, 2018.

Federal officials are expected to provide an update Thursday on their investigation into a fatal car explosion in Allentown.Officials have reportedly recreated the circumstances of the blast using another car.Jacob Schmoyer and his 2-year-old son, Jonathan, were killed when their car exploded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 700 block of Turner Street. Sixty-six-year old David Hallman also died as a result of the blast.The blast is being called a "criminal incident." Federal, state and local authorities are investigating.------