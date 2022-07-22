deadly shooting

Police: Gunman kills 3 at Iowa state park; shooter also dead

By AP

An Iowa State Patrolman walks past a Maquoketa Caves State Park sign as police investigate a shooting that left several people dead, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa, Iowa. ((Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP)

MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Three people were killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa Friday morning and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said.

Police responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m., Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said in a statement.


Krapfl said officers responding to reports of shooting found three people dead at the scene, but he did not specify how they died and has not released their identities.

He said officers searching the campground later found the body of a Nebraska man who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities identified him as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin.

The campground was evacuated in the wake of the shooting. A children's summer camp on site called Camp Shalom said in a Facebook post that parents had been notified and that it had established a pick-up site for campers.


Camp Shalom officials said they have accounted for all campers.

Krapfl said the park remains closed but that there is no longer a threat to the public.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
iowadeadly shootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Prosecutor recalls coldness, cruelty in Parkland shooter trial
Uvalde community members say they want former CISD police chief fired
Police laud actions of witness who killed Indiana mall shooter
Accused NY supermarket shooter arraigned on federal hate crime charges
TOP STORIES
Man shot to death in broad daylight near Temple University
Philly rec center pool to close for season after staffers assaulted
Photo released of pickup truck sought for fatal Parkside hit-and-run
Employees at a Philly Starbucks go on strike, refuse to open store
Steve Bannon found guilty in contempt of Congress trial
Excessive heat partially to blame for death of Allentown man
LIVE: White House to give update on Biden testing positive for COVID
Show More
Amtrak implements heat restrictions between Philly and New York City
More charged after Pa. 911 operator accused of not sending help
Family speaks out after hero pizza guy saves 5 from house fire
AccuWeather: Heat Wave Rolls On
Sesame Place issues new apology amid racism claims
More TOP STORIES News