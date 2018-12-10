A fight led to a deadly shooting in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, police say.It happened on the 500 block of Penn Street just before 11 p.m. Sunday.Investigators say the unidentified victim got into a fight with two suspects.One of the suspects fired a shot hitting the victim in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say they found an Amazon package and an iPhone box near the victim's body.No arrests have been made.------