Coronavirus

IRS offering incentive pay to thousands of employees if they return to work

WASHINGTON -- The Internal Revenue Service is asking thousands of employees to voluntarily return to work.

The IRS said it needs more workers on-site to perform what it calls essential functions, including opening mail and processing paper returns.

It's all to help get taxpayers their refunds.

The IRS said it will follow social distancing guidelines and require masks.

RELATED: Coronavirus stimulus check issues: Direct deposit mixups reported during first round of payments
EMBED More News Videos

The ABC7 I-Team has been contacted about problems getting coronaviruas stimulus package payments as the first wave of checks go out.



It will also get personal protective equipment, or PPE, for workers.

The agency is also offering incentive pay for returning workers.

It's been busy lately sending out millions of stimulus checks to Americans while also processing tax refunds, in addition to other typical tasks.
CORONAVIRUS
