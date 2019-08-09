Is a bullet-resistant backpack in your child's future?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A bullet-resistant backpack, it is unlikely it is on your child's list of back to school supplies.However, some parents are buying such items apparently with the thought, it could provide extra security if there is an active shooter situation at their child's school.Reliable sales numbers are difficult to find, but reportedly there is has been an upswing in demand for the armored backpacks in the wake of the recent mass shootings in California, Texas, and Ohio.They are available on the web and in some retail stores. The Office Max store in Northeast Philadelphia sells a model made by Guard Dog Security. The price is $119. The backpack's sales labels indicate the material in the backpack can stop bullets fired from handguns.Annette Bell was shopping for back to school items Friday. She was surprised to learn such backpacks are available.Her initial reaction "I can't even process the fact my grandchild would need a bulletproof backpack."