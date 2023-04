U.S. conducts raid against ISIS fighters in Syria, officials confirm to ABC News

U.S. officials confirmed to ABC News that US forces conducted a raid against ISIS militants in Syria.

Three people were killed in the operation. They have not yet been identified.

"The raid resulted in the probable death of a senior ISIS Syria leader and operational planner responsible for planning terror attacks in the Middle East and Europe," U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesman Joe Buccino told ABC News in a statement.

There were no U.S. casualties.