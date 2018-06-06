U.S. & WORLD

Israeli PM's wife charged with fraud, breach of trust

Wednesday, June 6, 2018, Israel's Prime Minister's wife Sara Netanyahu arrives for the meeting with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire at Bercy Economy Ministry, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

JERUSALEM --
Israeli prosecutors have charged Sara Netanyahu, the prime minister's wife, with a series of crimes including fraud and breach of trust.

The Justice Ministry says in a statement on Thursday that Sara Netanyahu stands accused of misusing public funds by fraudulently ordering hundreds of meals to the prime minister's official residence worth over $100,000 while falsely stating there were no cooks on staff.

A former deputy director of the prime minister's residence is also charged in the case.

Sara Netanyahu has long faced allegations of abusive behavior and living extravagantly in a manner out of touch with the general public.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also faces several police investigations into alleged corruption. Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the accusations against him and his wife as a media witch hunt.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldfraudisraelbenjamin netanyahu
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
Show More
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
More News