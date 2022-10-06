Deana Martin is Grand Marshal of Philadelphia's Italian-American Heritage Parade

Singer and entertainer Deana Martin is the daughter of the legendary crooner and comedian Dean Martin.

This Sunday, the annual Italian-American Heritage Parade will fill the streets of South Philadelphia with music, food, cultural groups and pride.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This Sunday, the annual Italian-American Heritage Parade will fill the streets of South Philadelphia with music, food, cultural groups and pride.

The Grand Marshal is singer and entertainer Deana Martin, the daughter of the legendary crooner and comedian Dean Martin.

"You know, with Dean Martin as your dad, he was always so proud to be Italian, with all of the beautiful Italian songs that he would sing," Deana says. "And what a voice."

Through the years, they would sing together. Today, she keeps his legacy alive.

"I love singing the Italian songs and I will be in Philadelphia with smiles on and just so happy to be Italian," she says.

Deana is longtime friends with Jerry Blavat, "The Geator with the Heater." He invites the parade's Grand Marshal every year.

"We were on 'The Monkees' together, the TV show," she laughs. "You know how long ago that was? And I mean, it was funny! We go back a long way."

Deana also hosts "Dean and Deana Martin's Nightcap" on WABC radio Sunday nights at 8 pm.

Join us this Sunday at 12:30 pm LIVE right here on 6abc for the Italian-American Heritage Parade.