'It's going to be a long night' Snow-plow operators keep local streets safe

Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8pm: Action News Live Update on Winter Storm
AccuWeather: Nor'easter bringing snow, wintry mix
Snow emergencies, closings in Philadelphia area
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Check School Closings, Early Dismissals, & All Virtual Classes
Delays, travels restrictions due to winter storm
Roads turn dangerous as snow piles up across Philadelphia
Show More
NJ governor declares State of Emergency ahead of storm
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Send us your photos and videos of the snow!
2nd round of stimulus checks now expected in new COVID-19 relief deal
Biden introduces Buttigieg as his transportation pick
More TOP STORIES News