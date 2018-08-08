It's Trump's decision whether to interview with Mueller: Giuliani

JOHN SANTUCCI
President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani says it's "his decision" referring to his client as to whether or not the president will grant an interview to special counsel Robert Mueller.

As ABC News reported earlier Wednesday, Giuliani and the legal teal are planning to respond today to the Special Counsel regarding their terms for what an interview with the President would look like.

Giuliani joined his colleague Jay Sekulow, on Sekulow's radio program.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.
