kidnapping

Video shows Melitopol mayor kidnapped by Russians, Ukraine's Zelenskyy alleges

EMBED <>More Videos

Russia-Ukraine Crisis

LVIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia on Friday of kidnapping the mayor of the city of Melitopol, equating it to the actions of "ISIS terrorists."

"They have transitioned into a new stage of terror, in which they try to physically liquidate representatives of Ukraine's lawful local authorities," Zelenskyy said in a video address Friday evening.

Kirill Timoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, posted a video on the social media site Telegram which he said showed a group of armed men carrying the mayor, Ivan Fedorov, across a square.

Russian forces captured the southern port city of Melitopol, with a population of 150,000, on Feb. 26.

The prosecutor's office of the Luhansk People's Republic, a Moscow-backed rebel region in eastern Ukraine, said on its website that there was a criminal case against Fedorov. The prosecutor's office accused Federov of "terrorist activities" and of financing the nationalist militia Right Sector to "commit terrorist crimes against Donbass civilians."

The office said it was looking for Fedorov and called for anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvladimir putinisiskidnappingrussiawarukrainepoliticsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
Family of woman accused of faked 2016 kidnapping 'appalled' by arrest
Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping
2 charged with holding Philly family hostage over several days
Man abducted, forced to withdraw money while family held hostage
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Up to 6" of snow possible on Saturday
Police: Child killed after accidentally hit by grandmother parking car
Sunshine turns to freezing temperatures ahead of snowy weekend
NJ minister accused of sexually assaulting teen girl
US slashes Russia trade status, bans alcohol and seafood
Late-night shooting results in Philly's 100th homicide of 2022
DA: Driver was drunk in Cheltenham crash that killed 1, injured 3
Show More
Biden addresses Democratic caucus, visits school during trip to Philly
Local restaurant owner donates meals for Ukrainian refugees
Philly school district narrows superintendent search to 3 finalists
How COVID exposed health disparities in Philadelphia
2 suspects identified after chase in Del. ends with crash in Pa.
More TOP STORIES News