Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect's father: 'All I care about' is Jayme's family

BARRON, Wis. --
The father of a Wisconsin man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl and killing her parents says he cares about the girl's family.

CNN reports that 21-year-old Jake Patterson's father, Patrick Patterson, visited the Barron County Justice Center on Tuesday saying he wanted to pass a note to Jayme Closs' family.

Patterson's son, Jake, is charged with abducting the girl after killing her parents in October, just days after he first spotted her getting on a school bus near her home.

TIMELINE: Missing teen Jayme Closs' kidnapping, discovery
CNN reports Patrick Patterson was on the verge of tears and said he couldn't talk. He did say: "All I care about right now is Jayme's family."

Jayme's grandfather, Robert Naiberg, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he appreciates the gesture. Naiberg says "you can't blame the parents" for what their children do.

WATCH: Jayme Closs' rescuers describe finding her, calling 911
