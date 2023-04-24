Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on new deal: "Money is nice. Championships are better"

"The hard work continues and the fire continues to burn. I love the game, the grind, the hustle that it takes," Hurts said.

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts spoke of having "mixed emotions" as his five-year extension worth $255 million was recognized by the organization Monday, saying he was thankful for the financial windfall but "just so hungry" to achieve more on the football field.

"Money is nice," Hurts said. "Championships are better."

That was the theme as Hurts met with the media for the first time since his record-breaking deal worth $51 million per season was announced last week. CEO Jeffrey Lurie, coach Nick Sirianni, general manager Howie Roseman, teammates including receiver DeVonta Smith, and agent Nicole Lynn were among those in attendance.

"Franchises go through special moments, and this is one for the Philadelphia Eagles," Lurie said. "It's crucial no matter what that you can find your quarterback for the present and the future, and to have that person be as sterling a character and as passionate about his craft and as dedicated as this young 24-year-old is, is remarkable."

Hurts acknowledged Lynn for negotiating what is believed to be the largest contract ever by a female agent.

"It means the world. Not only to set a precedent for what could be done but to acknowledge that women can do it too. She's pretty lit for doing that -- that's the word these days, lit. She did a great job with it, I'm appreciative of her and hopefully she's setting a precedent and she's empowering people to do it in the future," Hurts said. "I don't put a sex on that, I don't put a race on that, I don't put anything: if you're a grinder, let's grind, let's work. Let's do it."

Hurts, a second-round pick by the Eagles in 2020, exceled in his second season as the full-time starter, throwing 22 touchdowns to six interceptions in 2022 while rushing for 760 yards and 13 scores. He led Philadelphia to an appearance in Super Bowl LVII where he racked up 374 total yards and four touchdowns in a 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I have mixed emotions right now," Hurts said. "I am grateful, I am thankful, but ... I am just so hungry. The hard work continues, and the fire continues to burn.

"I've just been on this constant quest of trying to be the best player I can be with no limits. Just trying to be the best version of myself, the best player, leader and man I can be. And that will never change."