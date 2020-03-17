Society

Memorial fund set up for Philadelphia police officer killed in line of duty

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A memorial fund has been set up in honor of Philadelphia SWAT Corporal James O'Connor IV.

O'Connor, 46, was gunned down while serving a warrant in the city's Frankford section on Friday morning.

"The outpouring of support for James O'Connor IV, his family and Philadelphia Police Department has been overwhelming," said Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 President, John McNesby. "Residents and police officers all across the region are looking to aid and support the family."

The FOP announced the opening of the fund on Tuesday morning.

Anyone wishing to donate to this fund can reach out to the Philadelphia Police and Fire Federal Credit Union and make a donation in honor of Corporal O'Connor IV.

The mailing address is:
Philadelphia Police and Fire Federal Credit Union (PFFCU)
Corporal James R. O'Connor IV Memorial Fund
901 Arch St.
Philadelphia, Pa. 19107

By phone, you can call 215-931-0300 or 800-228-8801.

O'Connor was married with two grown children. O'Connor's son is also a Philadelphia police officer, serving in the 9th District. His daughter is an active duty Air Force member.

Funeral arrangements have been postponed indefinitely in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
