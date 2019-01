An exclusive look at The MET

This week on FYI Philly, we go behind the scenes of a newly polished architectural gem and a Philadelphia institution made brand new again. We'll take you to an exclusive tasting. And it's the hardest reservation in America. We'll show you how to get a seat at the table.Plus a new exhibit, a new show and a new season, we round up some cultural offerings and spring is just around the corner; we get tips on creating the ultimate backyard retreat at the Philly Home & Garden Show.The Met Philadelphia just reopened after a major multi-million dollar renovation. Alicia Vitarelli takes us on a tour.858 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130Chris Sowers takes us inside the renovated Boyds store downtown and finds out how the fourth generation family business has evolved through the years.1818 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103When it comes to a night on the town, nothing beats a cocktail party in a room filled with glorious flowers. Here's a sneak peek at the menu for this year's Philadelphia Flower Show preview party.March 2-10Friday, March 1FTD World Cup: March 1-31101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107Find out why this Kennett Square restaurant is the hardest reservation in America to get with a year-long wait for a seat at the table. Watch more Localish videos here 102 West State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348You must Book your Farm Table reservations by phone or in person: 610-444-8255- complete parties of 8-12 people- 4-8 invited guestsTasting Menu is currently $108 per person, plus tax, a flat $25 corkage fee per table, and 20% gratuity. The total ranges from $140 to $145 per person. Cash payment is preferred and recommended. Personal checks not accepted. Arrive at 7 p.m. and enjoy Talula's until 11 p.m.When the weather is cold, you want a bowl of something hot and restaurants all over the city are serving up soups. Melissa Magee rounds up 6 options.1521 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102215-546-15211516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102215-567-7683224 S 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102215-985-96001801 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146215-560-84431234 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-546-22201537 South 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147215-551-5000The Philly Home and Garden Show is coming to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks so we got some tips on creating the Ultimate Backyard.Feb. 15-17Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at OaksOaks, PAFrom a new show to a new season and a brand new exhibit, here are some ways to show your love for the arts in Philadelphia.Arden Theatre Company Presents: Charlotte's WebThrough Feb. 340 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106215-922-1122Cents and Sensibility4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia, PA 19131825 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-574-3550In this episode of Shelter Me, we meet a singer songwriter whose concerts are music to the ears of homeless animals.1242 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.