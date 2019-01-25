This week on FYI Philly, we go behind the scenes of a newly polished architectural gem and a Philadelphia institution made brand new again. We'll take you to an exclusive tasting. And it's the hardest reservation in America. We'll show you how to get a seat at the table.
Plus a new exhibit, a new show and a new season, we round up some cultural offerings and spring is just around the corner; we get tips on creating the ultimate backyard retreat at the Philly Home & Garden Show.
An exclusive look at The MET
The Met Philadelphia just reopened after a major multi-million dollar renovation. Alicia Vitarelli takes us on a tour.
The Met Philadelphia | Facebook
858 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Shopping at Boyds
Chris Sowers takes us inside the renovated Boyds store downtown and finds out how the fourth generation family business has evolved through the years.
Boyds | Facebook
1818 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Preview Party
When it comes to a night on the town, nothing beats a cocktail party in a room filled with glorious flowers. Here's a sneak peek at the menu for this year's Philadelphia Flower Show preview party.
PHS Philadelphia Flower Show: The Power of Flowers
March 2-10
Preview Party: Friday, March 1
FTD World Cup: March 1-3
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Localish on FYI: Talulah's Table
Find out why this Kennett Square restaurant is the hardest reservation in America to get with a year-long wait for a seat at the table. Watch more Localish videos here.
Talulah's Table Farm Table Dinners
102 West State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348
You must Book your Farm Table reservations by phone or in person: 610-444-8255
The Ground Rules:
Farm Table - complete parties of 8-12 people
Chef's Table Dinner - 4-8 invited guests
Tasting Menu is currently $108 per person, plus tax, a flat $25 corkage fee per table, and 20% gratuity. The total ranges from $140 to $145 per person. Cash payment is preferred and recommended. Personal checks not accepted. Arrive at 7 p.m. and enjoy Talula's until 11 p.m.
It's soup season
When the weather is cold, you want a bowl of something hot and restaurants all over the city are serving up soups. Melissa Magee rounds up 6 options.
Russet | Facebook
1521 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-546-1521
Oyster House Fish Chowder | Facebook
1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-567-7683
Good Dog Bar Shellfish Stew | Facebook
224 S 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-985-9600
Southgate Korean Braised Beef Stew | Facebook
1801 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
215-560-8443
Bud & Marilyn's Matzo Ball Soup | Facebook
1234 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-546-2220
Fond Classic French Onion Soup | Facebook
1537 South 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-551-5000
Philly Home & Garden Show: The Ultimate Backyard
The Philly Home and Garden Show is coming to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks so we got some tips on creating the Ultimate Backyard.
Philly Home & Garden Show | Facebook
Feb. 15-17
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks
Oaks, PA
Belgard
Hetrick Hardscaping | 484-941-4171
Pine Creek Structures | 484-961-8822
Scott Baldelli Gardening & Design | 215-822-4043
FYI Loves the Arts Roundup
From a new show to a new season and a brand new exhibit, here are some ways to show your love for the arts in Philadelphia.
Charlotte's Web | Facebook
Arden Theatre Company Presents: Charlotte's Web
Through Feb. 3
40 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-922-1122
Please Touch Museum | Facebook
Cents and Sensibility
Memorial Hall
4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia, PA 19131
Walnut Street Theatre
825 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-574-3550
Shelter Me
In this episode of Shelter Me, we meet a singer songwriter whose concerts are music to the ears of homeless animals.
Morris Animal Refuge | Facebook | Sidewalk Angels Foundation
1242 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
----------
