Delaware County man pleads guilty to felony charge in riot at US Capitol

PHILADELPHIA -- A Delaware County man charged in the January 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol after he was turned in by an ex-girlfriend after reportedly insulting her intelligence for not believing the election had been stolen has pleaded guilty to a felony count.Richard Michetti, 29, of Ridley Park pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Washington to a charge of aiding and abetting obstruction of an official proceeding.He was originally also charged with trespassing, violent entry and disorderly conduct.FBI authorities said a former romantic partner of Michetti alerted authorities about his presence a day after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.Officials said photos showed him inside the Capitol Rotunda.The affidavit alleged that Michetti said he was there to protest the election results and told the informant in a text message several hours after the siege began "If you can't see the election was stolen you're a moron."The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Michetti said little during Tuesday's hearing.He is to be sentenced on Sept. 1, and although the charge carries a maximum 20-year sentence, federal sentencing guidelines call for call for a prison term of 15 to 21 months, the paper reported.