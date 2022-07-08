Politics

Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly shot during, in heart failure

TOKYO, Japan -- Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed bleeding and was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday.

NHK says Abe was rushed to a hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara. He was standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday's election for the parliament's upper house.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
