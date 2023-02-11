Father and daughter going to Super Bowl for free after winning TikTok contest held by Jason Derulo

For any Eagles Fan, seeing the Birds play in the Super Bowl - in person - would be a dream come true.

For most people the tickets are just too expensive. But one local family is going to the big game for free.

Action News reporter Annie McCormick explains how entering a TikTok contest scored a father and his daughter tickets to the Super Bowl.

SUPER BOWL FAQ:

WHEN IS SUPER BOWL 57?

The game begins at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday

WHEN IS SUPER BOWL 57 BEING PLAYED?

The Super Bowl will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, which is home to the NFL's Arizona Cardinals. Glendale is a suburb of Phoenix. It's the third Super Bowl the stadium has hosted.

WHO IS FAVORED TO WIN SUPER BOWL 57?

The Eagles are favored by 1 1/2 points to beat the Chiefs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and the line has stayed fairly constant over the past two weeks. The over-under is 50.5 points.

WHAT'S THE SUPER BOWL 57 HALFTIME SHOW?

Nine-time Grammy Award winner Rihanna is the headline act of this year's halftime show.