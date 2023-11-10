'Other Kelce brother' makes stop at Chicago's The Wiener's Circle

A viral video shows the Birds star wearing a very tiny shirt as he stopped by The Wiener's Circle Wednesday night.

CHICAGO (WPVI) -- A day after being named one of People Magazine's "sexiest men alive," Eagles center Jason Kelce made a fashion statement at a Chicago landmark.

A viral video captured by Matt Berklan, of ontapsports.net, shows the Birds star wearing a very tiny shirt as he stopped by The Wiener's Circle Wednesday night.

The famous hot dog stand is known for not just its food, but serving up a side of funny insults.

A sign outside the store also read, "welcome to the other Kelce brother," in reference to his brother Travis and his relationship with Taylor Swift.

