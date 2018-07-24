Jason Kelce to play saxophone with Philadelphia Orchestra

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has a new gig.

He's been a local star since he stole the show with his epic speech after the Eagles Super Bowl parade, dressed as a mummer.

And on Tuesday night, he's performing with the Philadelphia Orchestra at The Mann.

Kelce doesn't just have skills on the football field, he can also play the saxophone.

He will join the orchestra as they play along to video highlights of the Eagles' championship season.



Doors open at 6 p.m. The show begins at 8 p.m.

Online: https://manncenter.org/events/championship-season

