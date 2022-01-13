celebrity breakup

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together

The couple has 'felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times,' according to a statement.
EMBED <>More Videos

'Game of Thrones' star tours Bay Area, grabs tacos

LOS ANGELES -- Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet have ended their 16-year relationship.

A joint statement posted on the "Aquaman" star's Instagram page Wednesday that he and his wife were parting ways.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding (tilde)and our family is of no exception," the post said, adding that they were announcing the split so "as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

Jason Momoa, left, and Lisa Bonet arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP



Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, met and started dating in 2005 and officially married in late 2017. They have a son and daughter together.

Bonet, who rose to fame playing one of Bill Cosby's daughters on "The Cosby Show" and its spinoff, "A Different World," was previously married to rocker Lenny Kravitz.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritycelebrity breakupotrc
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 homes collapse, 4 people injured in South Jersey fire
Lyft driver handed baby at helicopter crash site speaks to Action News
AccuWeather: Tracking arctic air, large storm system
LIVE: Biden highlighting federal 'surge' to help weather omicron
Temple rower says roommate, teammate sent her anti-Semitic text
Ground is broken on $100M indoor water park in Atlantic City
Debunking the idea viruses evolve to become less virulent
Show More
Ex-hedge fund CEO enters topsy-turvy Senate GOP primary race
Man, 28, shot and killed in Olney
Mother sharing kids' vaccine trial story to save lives
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Camden County
Nurse in Italy caught faking shots, ditching vaccine, police say
More TOP STORIES News