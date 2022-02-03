hit and run

Driver accused of intentionally hitting Philadelphia father arrested for murder

Police say 29-year-old Michael Colgan was arrested this week for the murder of 40-year-old Jason Panas.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man killed after being intentionally hit by driver: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An arrest has been made after Philadelphia police say a man was intentionally run over by a hit-and-run driver last week.

It happened on January 28 on the 3200 block of Cedar and Westmoreland streets around 12:32 a.m.

Police say 29-year-old Michael Colgan was arrested on Wednesday for the murder of 40-year-old Jason Panas.

Authorities say a verbal dispute broke out before Colgan intentionally hit Panas and his 28-year-old friend in Port Richmond while driving a Cadillac SUV.

Jason Panas



Panas was killed. His friend was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

"One of the best human beings you can find, his gratitude, his helping people," said the victim's uncle, Bill Panas.

In addition to murder, Colgan is also be charged with attempted murder and other related offenses.

Panas leaves behind a wife and three kids.

Michael Colgan



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiahit and runpedestrian killedfatal crashhit and run accident
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Man killed after being intentionally hit by driver: Police
Hit-and-run driver strikes pedestrian in Bensalem
Delco man lucky to be alive after hit-and-run outside home
Grandmother of 5 returning home from work killed in hit-and-run
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory Friday
Video shows alleged gunman wanted for shooting security guard
COVID cases, hospitalizations on the decline in Montgomery County
Police in Millville, NJ asking for help after 2 bikes found near pond
Family discovers hospital mix-up after 29-year-old takes DNA test
Armed man shot by Philly officers identified, charged
School District of Philadelphia changes mask policy
Show More
Multi-alarm fire breaks out at Montco auto body shop
Delco community relieved after police arrest accused drug dealer
New program provides access to free Narcan in vending machines
More than 2 dozen new businesses to open in Center City
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
More TOP STORIES News