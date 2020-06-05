JCPenney closing 154 stores this summer, none in Philly area

JCPenney is permanently closing 154 stores across 20 states this summer as part of its bankruptcy plan.The company, one of the most high-profile retailers to file for bankruptcy protection after being hit hard by the coronavirus, said it expects store closing sales to last around three months, and it will announce additional closures in the coming weeks.JCPenney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 15. The pandemic's hit on sales was the final blow to a 118-year-old company struggling to overcome a mountain of debt.When the pandemic hit, JCPenney, like many other businesses, was forced to temporarily close stores. The company said that as of Thursday it had reopened nearly 500 stores as coronavirus restrictions began to ease in some states."While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come," said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney, in a statement.None of the stores are in the Philadelphia area.Here's the list of the 154 store locations set to close...Alabama:Covington Mall, in AndalusiaRegency Square, in FlorenceJackson Square, in ScottsboroSpanish Fort Town Center, in Spanish FortArizona:Little Creek Center, in CottonwoodChristown Spectrum, in PhoenixEl Con Shopping Center, in TucsonArkansas:Independence Center, in BatesvilleConway Towne Center, in ConwayMellor Park Mall, in El DoradoThe Fashion Center, in HarrisonCalifornia:Rancho Del Chino Shopping Center, in ChinoThe JCPenney at 1228 Main Street, in DelanoSan Luis Plaza, in Los BanosWoodland Plaza, in Paso RoblesInland Center, in San BernardinoWest Valley Mall, in TracyCountryside Plaza, in TurlockYreka Junction Mall, in YrekaColorado:Durango Mall, in DurangoThe JCPenney at 135 Bockman Drive, in Fort CollinsGreeley Mall, in GreeleyRiver Landing Shopping Center, in MontroseConnecticut:Torrington Commons, in TorringtonFlorida:Desoto Square Mall, in BradentonCoralwood Shopping Center, in Cape CoralGulf Coast Town Center, in Fort MyersRegency Square Mall, in JacksonvilleEagle Ridge Mall, in Lake WalesSanta Rosa Shopping Center, in Mary EstherOrlando Fashion Square, in OrlandoLakeshore Mall, in SebringWestshore Plaza, in TampaGeorgia:Georgia Square, in AthensNorthlake Mall, in AtlantaArbor Place Mall, in DouglasvilleLakeshore Mall, in GainesvilleMount Berry Mall, in RomeStatesboro Mall, in StatesboroHatcher Point Mall, in WaycrossIdaho:Lewiston Shopping Center, in LewistonBonner Mall, in PonderayIllinois:Northfield Square, in BourbonnaisRiver Oaks Shopping Center, in Calumet CityUniversity Mall, in CarbondaleFreeport Mall, in FreeportTimes Square Mall, in Mt. VernonIndiana:Bedford Town Fair, in BedfordConcord Mall, in ElkhartNW Pavilion @ Michigan Road, in IndianapolisKokomo Mall, in KokomoRiver Point Mall, in MadisonMuncie Mall, in MunciePilgrim Place Mall, in PlymouthRichmond Square, in RichmondVincennes Plaza, in VincennesIowa:The JCPenney at 504 N Adams Street, in CarrollMarshalltown Mall, in MarshalltownKansas:Flint Hills Village, in EmporiaLiberal Plaza, in LiberalCentral Mall, in SalinaKentucky:Green River Plaza, in CampbellsvilleDanville Manor Shopping Center, in DanvilleBradford Square, in HopkinsvilleMarket Square, in MaysvilleMiddlesboro Mall, in MiddlesboroTown Square Mall, in OwensboroLouisiana:Acadiana Mall, in LafayetteLakeside Shopping Center, in MetairieRegal Court Shopping Center, in ShreveportMaryland:Boulevard @ Box Hill, in AbingdonWoodmore Towne Center, in LanhamCountry Club Mall, in La ValeMichigan:Alpena Mall, in AlpenaCadillac Shopping Center, in CadillacThe JCPenney at 408 E Mitchell St, in PetoskeyMinnesota:Riverdale Village, in Coon RapidsEden Prairie Center, in Eden PrairieGrove Square Shopping Center, in Maple GroveKandi Mall, in WillmarMississippi:Sawmill Square Mall, in LaurelStarkville Crossing, in StarkvilleMissouri:Bolger Square, in IndependenceKirksville Shopping Center, in KirksvilleMontana:Gallatin Valley Mall, in BozemanNebraska:Conestoga Mall, in Grand IslandNew Hampshire:West Street Shopping Center, in KeeneMountain Valley Mall, in North ConwayLilac Mall, in RochesterUpper Valley Plaza, in West LebanonNew Mexico:White Sands Mall, in AlamogordoNew York:Finger Lakes Mall, in AuburnBatavia City Centre, in BataviaRoseland Shopping Center, in CanandaiguaSangertown Square Mall, in New HartfordOswego Plaza, in OswegoFreedom Mall, in RomeDestiny USA, in SyracuseNorth Carolina:Henderson Square, in HendersonBiggs Park Shopping Center, in LumbertonTwin Rivers Mall, in New BernNorth Hills Shopping Center, in RaleighRichmond Plaza, in RockinghamOhio:Chapel Hill Mall, in AkronTri County Plaza, in AkronCarnation Mall, in AllianceAshtabula Mall, in AshtabulaGovernors Plaza, in CincinnatiNorthtowne Mall, in DefianceSummit Square Shopping Center, in East LiverpoolThe Shoppes At Parma, in ParmaMiami Valley Mall, in PiquaOklahoma:Oakwood Mall, in EnidTandy Town Shopping Center, in McAlesterTown Center Plaza, in Midwest CityArrowhead Mall, in MuskogeeShawnee Mall, in ShawneeTulsa Promenade, in TulsaOregon:Cascade Village, in BendMcMinnville Plaza, in McMinnvilleGarden Valley Mall, in RoseburgSalem Center, in SalemPennsylvania:Clearview Mall, in ButlerNorth Hanover Mall, in HanoverBeaver Valley Mall, in MonacaMonroeville Mall, in MonroevilleGalleria @ Pittsburgh Mills, in TarentumSouth Carolina:Anderson Mall, in AndersonCross Creek Mall, in BeaufortMagnolia Mall, in FlorenceMyrtle Beach Mall, in Myrtle BeachPrince of Orange Mall, in OrangeburgRock Hill Galleria, in Rock HillSouth Dakota:University Mall, in BrookingsTennessee:Bradley Square, in ClevelandColumbia Mall, in ColumbiaDyersburg Mall, in DyersburgKingsport Town Center, in KingsportFoothills Mall, in MaryvilleThree Star Mall, in McMinnvilleTexas:Timber Creek Crossing, in DallasCrossroads Mall, in GreenvilleWest Hills Mall, in HuntsvilleMusic City Mall, in LewisvilleLufkin Shopping Center, in LufkinPalestine Mall, in PalestineMirabeau Square, in ParisUtah:Layton Hills Mall, in LaytonCache Valley Mall, in LoganVermont:Bennington Square, in BenningtonBerlin Mall, in BerlinVirginia:Danville Mall, in DanvilleColonial Mall, in StauntonWisconsin:Crossroads Shopping Center, in Menomonee FallsThe-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.