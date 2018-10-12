Jeep swerves to avoid road kill, causes school bus to plunge into pool near Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WPVI) --
A school bus ended up partially submerged in a backyard swimming pool after a separate collision involving a Jeep on Friday morning outside Orlando, Florida.

The incident was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the Pine Hills area, where the driver of the Jeep swerved to avoid road kill and crashed into the bus, WFTV reported, citing the Florida Highway Patrol.

The bus was carrying nine children on their way to school when it swerved off the road, went through a fence, and ended up in the pool.

By the time police arrived, the homeowner had already started helping children get off the bus.

The driver of Jeep and three child passengers were transported to a hospital with non-serious injuries.

Neither the driver nor the nine children on the bus were hurt.

