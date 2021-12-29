Jeff Guaracino, President and CEO of Visit Philadelphia, dies following battle with cancer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jeff Guaracino, Visit Philadelphia's president and CEO, died Tuesday following a battle with cancer, the organization said."Jeff was a beloved family member, partner and friend, as well as a passionate leader, avid traveler, celebrated author, teacher, mentor and role model. His fun spirit and strong sense of self were with him until the end," Visit Philadelphia said in a statement.Before becoming president and CEO, Guaracino served as director of communications and vice president of communications. He was also the CEO of Wawa Welcome America and the executive director of the Atlantic City Alliance."We will miss our leader dearly and are committed to carrying on the work that meant so much to him - promoting the Philadelphia region as a must-visit travel destination," Visit Philadelphia said.Mayor Jim Kenney echoed those sentiments."I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing of my dear friend Jeff Guaracino, President and CEO of VISIT PHILADELPHIA. His death is an enormous loss for our city and region. I extend my deepest condolences to Jeff's family, friends, and all those who knew and loved him, during this incredibly difficult time," Kenney said."Jeff had a deep love of his family and colleagues, and he left an indelible mark on the place he was most passionate about-his beloved Philadelphia. A fierce champion and promoter of his hometown, Jeff was also a proud advocate for the LGBTQ community. With his trademark energy, charismatic charm, and never-ending wit, he helped make Philadelphia the welcoming city and destination that it proudly is today."We extend our support to the leadership team of VISIT PHILADELPHIA and are confident that the important work that meant so much to Jeff-promoting our great city as a must-visit destination-will continue."