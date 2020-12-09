PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A federal court has ruled that the planned merger of Thomas Jefferson University and the Albert Einstein Healthcare Network can continue to move forward.
A judge denied the attempt by the Pennsylvania Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission to temporarily block the hospital systems deal.
The government argued the merger would harm insurers and patients, but the health systems argued that their combined network would still face competition. Einstein warned of job cuts and service reductions if the deal did not go through.
The Federal Trade Commission can still appeal the judge's decision.
Boards at both non-profit health systems signed a definitive agreement to merge back in 2018.
Jefferson-Einstein merger can move forward, federal court says
JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News