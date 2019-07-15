Financier Jeffrey Epstein in New York City court for bail hearing in sex trafficking case

NEW YORK -- Financier Jeffrey Epstein has been brought to his Manhattan bail hearing from a nearby federal jail where he's been held since his arrest.
Prosecutors say the well-connected Epstein, 66, is a flight risk and that several more women have contacted them since Epstein's arrest to say he abused them when they were underage.
Epstein's lawyers are asking a judge Monday to grant him house arrest in his $77 million mansion, saying he is no threat to flee.
At least one of Epstein's accusers was seated in the courtroom during the hearing.
Prosecutors say they worry Epstein will try to influence witnesses if he is not incarcerated on sex trafficking charges.
Epstein's lawyers say he's lived a law-abiding life since pleading guilty to Florida solicitation charges in 2008, but prosecutors say evidence is growing "stronger by the day."
In a written submission Friday to U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman, prosecutors revealed new information about their investigation and why they perceive Epstein as dangerous.
They said several additional women in multiple jurisdictions had identified themselves to the government, claiming Epstein abused them when they were minors. Also, dozens of individuals have called the government to report information about Epstein and the charges he faces, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said they believe Epstein might have tried to influence witnesses after discovering that he had paid a total of $350,000 to two individuals, including a former employee, in the last year. That came after the Miami Herald reported the circumstances of his state court conviction in 2008, which led to a 13-month jail term and his deal to avoid federal prosecution .
"This course of action, and in particular its timing, suggests the defendant was attempting to further influence co-conspirators who might provide information against him in light of the recently re-emerging allegations," prosecutors said.
The decade-old secret plea deal led to Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta's resignation last week. Acosta came under renewed criticism following Epstein's arrest over the 2008 non-prosecution agreement he oversaw as the U.S. attorney in Miami.
In addition to the charges in the indictment, prosecutors are also reviewing dozens of electronic files seized during a raid on Epstein's residence after his July 6 arrest, finding even more photos than the hundreds or thousands of pictures of nude and seminude young women and girls they had reported prior to a court hearing a week ago.
In their submission to the judge, Epstein's lawyers say their client has had a clean record since he began registering as a sex offender after his Florida conviction.
They said the accusations against Epstein are "outside the margins of federal criminal law" and don't constitute sex trafficking since there were no allegations he "trafficked anybody for commercial profit; that he forced, coerced, defrauded, or enslaved anybody."
Prosecutors said efforts by defense lawyers to characterize Epstein's crimes as "simple prostitution" were "not only offensive but also utterly irrelevant given that federal law does not recognize the concept of a child prostitute - there are only trafficking victims - because a child cannot legally consent to being exploited."
