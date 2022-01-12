Jeni's Ice Creams opens 2 new scoop shops in Fishtown, Rittenhouse Square

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Who says ice cream is just a summertime treat?The beloved brand, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, opened scoop shops in Fishtown and Rittenhouse Square in November.The ice cream is made with grass-grazed milk. Waffle cones and bowls are made fresh and flavors like white chocolate peppermint, gooey butter cake and rum butter almond brittle are designed to flood your brain with happy memories.Founder Jeni Britton Bauer originally dreamed of being an artist but says she left art school in 1996 to get her ice cream start at an Ohio farmer's market. Her first flavor was a spicy Mexican hot chocolate that remains on the menu today, and she now has about 60 scoop shops nationwide..You'll still see that artist's creativity in every flavor and even on the scoop shop napkins, that include a tutorial on how to properly eat ice cream for the full multi-sensory experience.1322 Frankford Ave. Unit 101, Philadelphia, PA 19125215-376-57271901 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-359-1050