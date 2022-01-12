FYI Philly

Jeni's Ice Creams opens 2 new scoop shops in Fishtown, Rittenhouse Square

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
EMBED <>More Videos

Jeni's Ice Creams opens 2 new Philadelphia shops

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Who says ice cream is just a summertime treat?

The beloved brand, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, opened scoop shops in Fishtown and Rittenhouse Square in November.

The ice cream is made with grass-grazed milk. Waffle cones and bowls are made fresh and flavors like white chocolate peppermint, gooey butter cake and rum butter almond brittle are designed to flood your brain with happy memories.

Founder Jeni Britton Bauer originally dreamed of being an artist but says she left art school in 1996 to get her ice cream start at an Ohio farmer's market. Her first flavor was a spicy Mexican hot chocolate that remains on the menu today, and she now has about 60 scoop shops nationwide..

You'll still see that artist's creativity in every flavor and even on the scoop shop napkins, that include a tutorial on how to properly eat ice cream for the full multi-sensory experience.


Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams | Facebook | Instagram

Jeni's Fishtown
1322 Frankford Ave. Unit 101, Philadelphia, PA 19125
215-376-5727

Jeni's Rittenhouse Square
1901 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-359-1050
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfyi philly
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Fun finds for a full day and night in South Jersey
Painted Mug puts spotlight on LGBTQIA community
Townsend, Vernick, Sazon highlight COVID restaurant comebacks
3 new additions to Philadelphia's dining scene
TOP STORIES
Infant, 3 crew members injured in medical helicopter crash
Aviation expert says helicopter pilot is 'a hero'
Jim Gardner signs off from Action News at 11 | WATCH
Woman with stab wounds jumps from fire, son turns self in: Police
Delco hospital temporarily closing ER due to staffing shortages
Subcontractor tried to meet up with girl outside Pa. school: Police
AccuWeather: Not As Cold This Afternoon
Show More
Community helping volunteer firefighters after home goes up in flames
6abc names Rick Williams as anchor of Action News at 11pm
'Near certainty' Fairmount fire ignited when Christmas tree set ablaze
MontCo group finds most COVID at-home tests need improvement
Ensuring your building's doors are fire safe, working properly
More TOP STORIES News