Police release video in deadly Jenkintown hit-and-run; suspect wanted

JENKINTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police have released video of a car they're searching for in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Jenkintown, Montgomery County.

Authorities believe the white sedan highlighted in video, struck and killed a pedestrian in the 400 block of York Road.

It happened at 11:11 p.m. Thursday, as the 80-year-old victim was leaving a service at the Masonic Temple across the street.

Police say the victim was struck twice, and the second driver left the scene.

Jenkintown police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to come forward.
