Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings to continue hosting 'Jeopardy!' through July 2022

Interim showrunner Michael Davies will remain as executive producer for this season.
LOS ANGELES -- Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue to share "Jeopardy!" guest-hosting duties throughout the remainder of season 38, producers announced Wednesday.

"We're so pleased to have such an excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera as we head into 2022," the show posted to Facebook.

The season ends in July 2022.

Former contestant Jennings holds a variety of "Jeopardy!" records, including consecutive games won (74) and highest regular-season winnings ($2,520,700). Both he and Bialik have previously guest-hosted the show, and Jennings appeared earlier this year on the ABC game show "The Chase."

The syndicated show is once again in search of a permanent host after former executive producer Mike Richards, who landed the job in August, stepped down after a report of past demeaning comments he had made about women, homeless people and others on a podcast. Richards was ousted as the show's executive producer a week and a half later.

Interim showrunner Michael Davies will remain as executive producer for this season.

SEE ALSO: 'Jeopardy!' pays tribute to Alex Trebek by naming iconic stage in beloved former host's name
The producers of "Jeopardy!" have honored beloved former host Alex Trebek by naming the iconic quiz show's stage after him.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
