'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time:' Who won game 2?

"Jeopardy James" Holzhauer is giving his fellow champs a run for their money after winning round 2 of "Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time."

He bested Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter Wednesday night in the epic competition that kicked off Tuesday.

Jennings won the first match of the tournament, but so far Rutter has been left in the dust -- but he could still make a comeback.



While Jennings can claim the longest winning streak in "Jeopardy!" history, Holzhauer holds the record for all 15 of the top single-day winnings records, and Rutter is the highest money winner of all time across any television game show.

The first champion to win three matches earns the "G.O.A.T." title and wins the $1 million prize.

Both runners-up will receive $250,000.

"Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" continues Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
