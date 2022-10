Rock 'n roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87

Rock 'n' roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis has died, his publicist confirmed. He was 87.

Lewis famously sang "Great Balls of Fire" and and "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On".

Lewis had suffered through the last years of his life from various illnesses and injuries.

He was known for his dynamic, often zany piano playing -- and his controversial personal life.

This breaking news story will be updated.