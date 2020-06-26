Coast Guard searches for missing boater at Hereford Inlet in North Wildwood

NORTH WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The search has ended for a missing boater off the South Jersey coast.The Coast Guard said it was notified that a boater was missing around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.Crews searched the water in North Wildwood for any sign of the boater.An Action News viewer sent in video of a helicopter flying over the Hereford Inlet.No further information has been released.