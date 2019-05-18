'Jersey Shore' star's ex-girlfriend accused of battering him

LAS VEGAS -- A lawyer says "Jersey Shore" star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's on-again-off-again girlfriend will fight a misdemeanor domestic battery charge alleging she attacked Ortiz-Magro at a Las Vegas club on New Year's Eve.

Jennifer Annette Harley's attorney, Michael Cristalli, said Friday he was surprised his 32-year-old client was arrested Thursday on a warrant issued April 17, more than four months after the incident at Hustler Night Club.

Harley is free from jail and due in court on Wednesday.

Cristalli denies Harley committed any crime and notes she and Ortiz-Magro have a young daughter together.

Police say Harley was arrested after officers responding to her report of a man in a van with a gun learned she was sought on the warrant.

Records show misdemeanor domestic battery charges against Harley in 2016 and 2018 were dismissed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
entertainmentjersey shorenew jersey
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden rejects Democrats' anger in call for national unity
Animal shelter suspends adoptions, intakes after infections
FDNY fighting billboard fire in middle of Times Square
Crash turns into fatal shooting on Roosevelt Boulevard
Grandmother killed after being caught in crossfire
Guide to At Large City Council Candidates - From WHYY
Popular office work stations recalled over injury hazard
Show More
Woman charged with DUI after crash with 3 kids in the car
Man critical following shooting in Port Richmond
Country singer's tour bus damaged in fatal crash on SC highway
AccuWeather: Pleasantly Warm
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $367M
More TOP STORIES News