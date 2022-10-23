Crime Fighters: Who killed Jess Crandall?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother grieving the loss of her son makes a plea to find his killer. She even went so far as to put up a temporary billboard to get her son's face and a case back in the public.

"Jess was a great kid. He was kind, he was good-hearted, caring, loved his family, loved his mom. He's so missed," said his mother Donna.

More than two years after his death, she says she's no closer to finding out what happened to her son, Jess Crandall.

"I may never get the answers I need. But they know who they are. And I'm just going to keep trying. That's the least I could do is try to get justice for Jess."

Just after 9:30 the night of Saturday July 25, 2020, police responded to the 1900 block of East Allegheny Avenue in Philadelphia's Kensington section for the report of a car accident. When they arrived they found the 26-year-old shot inside his car. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Searching for answers Donna put up a temporary billboard a few weeks ago.

"One way of getting Jess's face out there and maybe somebody knows something."

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money and the Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $1,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

Donna says just hours before his death, she had lunch with her son.

"He was there with me that day and he was gone that night. It's just terrible, it's shocking."