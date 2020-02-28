Weekend Happenings - Feb. 28 to March 1

Jessica Boyington has the Weekend Happenings for February 28 to March 1, 2020 - including the Philadelphia Flower Show!
It's the survival of the slowest at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, and I'm making friends. You can meet live animals that have survived millions of years despite being the slowest of movers.
The Harlem globetrotters are back for their Pushing the limits world tour. They'll be at the Liacouris Center on Friday and the Wells Fargo center on Sunday showing off new dunks and stunts so get your tickets now.
You have until Saturday to get to Happy Place, a colorful popup in King of Prussia. You can take the perfect picture, jump in a ball pit big enough for adults, and have tons of other hands on fun.
Until March 6 the East Passyunk neighborhood is participating in its very own restaurant week. There will be $15, $25, and $35 3 course meals at some of the most popular spots like June and you can even get to try the famous crepe cake, just hopefully not the one that I made.
