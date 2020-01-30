Chester County woman charged in cancer scam will go to trial

CHESTER SPRINGS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Chester County woman charged with faking her cancer diagnosis will go to trial.

Jessica Smith is accused of collecting more than $10,000 in online donations because of her alleged cancer diagnosis.

Authorities say Smith of Chester Springs, using her maiden name of Cornell, created a GoFundMe and Facebook page for herself claiming she had a severe case of colon cancer.

In it, she states: "Jessica is facing tremendous medical bills, travel costs, paying for the care of her children and missed work."

Feeling sorry for her, authorities say people donated over $10,000 to help.

"She made people believe that she had a very serious cancer diagnosis. The fact is she didn't have it. She lied about that," said authorities in November.

She is also charged with impersonating a police officer in Delaware.

A date for Smith's trial has not yet been set.
