holiday travel

JetBlue cancels 17% of flights, airlines report more than 1,000 domestic cancellations Thursday

A growing number of JetBlue crew members are falling sick from COVID infections.
By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business
EMBED <>More Videos

Airlines suggest rescheduling amid COVID-fueled cancelations

NEW YORK -- JetBlue Airways is reducing its schedule by about 1,280 flights from Thursday through Jan. 13 because a growing number of crew members are falling sick from COVID infections.

"We expect the number of COVID cases in the northeast -- where most of our crewmembers are based -- to continue to surge for the next week or two," a JetBlue spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters. "This means there is a high likelihood of additional cancellations until case counts start to come down."

The 1,280 flights amount to about 10% of JetBlue's schedule.

Airlines have been canceling hundreds of flights every day in the United States since Christmas Eve as they grapple with staff shortages due to COVID-19 infections and bad weather in parts of the country. JetBlue is based in New York, which recorded new record high of 67,000 positive cases on Tuesday.

EMBED More News Videos

Brian Kelly, "The Points Guy," goes over what you need to know if an airline cancels your flight.



More than 1,000 flights have been canceled within, into, or out of the US as of Thursday, according to FlightAware. JetBlue canceled 17% of its flights Thursday with another 4% flights delayed.

European airlines are also canceling a small number of flights amid record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 cases in several European nations.

German airline Lufthansa said recently it, too, will cancel 10% of its winter flight schedule as the pandemic continues to hit the aviation industry.

In an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung last week, Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said that due to "a sharp drop in bookings" the airline will have to cancel 33,000 flights from mid-January to February 2022 or 10% of the group's winter flight schedule.

Spohr's comments were confirmed to CNN by the Lufthansa press office.

Reuters contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelair travelomicron variantcoronavirusu.s. & worldairlineholiday traveljetblue
HOLIDAY TRAVEL
Nearly 950 more US flights canceled Tuesday amid COVID surge
What to do if your flight is canceled
1,100 more US flights canceled Monday following holiday weekend
PHL expects to be busy through New Year's weekend
TOP STORIES
Philly running club founder recalls Christmas assault, stabbing
Woman quarantines in plane bathroom after testing positive for COVID
Texas 14-year-old charged in triple killing is on the run, dangerous
Delco official turns himself in to Philly police, charged in 2017 rape
Surviving sibling speaks after AC Expressway toll booth crash
2 J&J doses 85% effective against hospitalizations, study shows
LL Cool J tests positive for COVID, cancels New Year's performance
Show More
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial
New year to begin with omicron concerns across Philly area
Teenager killed after being struck by 2 vehicles
Tiger killed after attacking man who entered zoo enclosure: Officials
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News