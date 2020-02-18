Science

Jetman Dubai reaches big milestone with jet-powered wing suit

DUBAI -- Tony Stark may have a little competition from this real-life Iron Man.

Jetman Dubai has built a jet-powered wing suit.

Video from Friday shows a pilot using the suit taking off from the ground and getting up to nearly 6,000 feet in the air, going about 150 miles an hour.

The pilot had flown before, but had never actually taken off from the ground, making it a big deal for Jetman Dubai.

The company is now trying to work on landing back on the ground without a parachute.

If you're wondering how the suit is made, it is carbon-fibre and it's powered by four mini jet engines.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencetechnology
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News